IMD forecasts rainfall and thunderstorms across India this week

Eastern spots like Andaman and Nicobar Islands will see steady rain on September 18-23, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will see steady rain on September 18-19.

Odisha's turn comes September 21-23. Over in the northeast, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura should keep umbrellas handy on September 19.

Western states like Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat can also expect significant rainfall this week, and down south in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, scattered rainfall is likely.

Still, overall rainfall since June is about 15% below normal for the season so far.