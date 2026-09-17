IMD forecasts rainfall and thunderstorms across India this week
Heads up: IMD is forecasting rainfall and thunderstorms across several parts of India this week.
Central, eastern, western, and southern regions are all on the list, with places like West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha expecting isolated to scattered rainfall from September 18-23, with East Madhya Pradesh expecting fairly widespread to widespread rain on September 18 and Vidarbha expecting fairly widespread to widespread rain during September 22-23.
India regional rains, season 15% deficit
Eastern spots like Andaman and Nicobar Islands will see steady rain on September 18-23, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will see steady rain on September 18-19.
Odisha's turn comes September 21-23. Over in the northeast, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura should keep umbrellas handy on September 19.
Western states like Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat can also expect significant rainfall this week, and down south in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, scattered rainfall is likely.
Still, overall rainfall since June is about 15% below normal for the season so far.