IMD forecasts rainy week across north central and west India
Heads up: IMD is predicting a rainy week ahead for much of North, Central, and West India from August 13 to 19.
Delhi can expect cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on August 13, with temperatures hovering between 28 Celsius and 34 Celsius under cloudy skies.
On the bright side, Delhi's air quality is holding steady at a moderate level (AQI: 106).
Punjab, UP and Himalayan states rain
Punjab is set for widespread rain on August 14-15.
Haryana and Chandigarh may also see rain on August 14-15.
Uttar Pradesh gets its share too: west Uttar Pradesh on August 15-16; east Uttar Pradesh stays wet from August 14-18.
Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will see steady showers all week.
Gujarat and Maharashtra get intermittent rain while West Madhya Pradesh faces heavier downpours between August 15-17.
East Rajasthan faces intense rain
East Rajasthan kicks off with intense rain on August 13.
Other parts of northwest India may receive isolated to scattered showers during the week.
IMD also warns East Rajasthan could see intense rainfall activity on August 13, while other parts of northwest India may receive isolated to scattered showers during this stretch.