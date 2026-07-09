IMD forecasts steady rain in Delhi-NCR through Thursday, recharging groundwater
India
Delhi-NCR is in for steady rain and thunderstorms through Thursday, as a strong weather system moves in from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
The India Meteorological Department expects moderate to heavy showers with gusty winds up to 50km/h.
This rainy spell should help fix the monsoon deficit, recharge groundwater, and give the city's greenery a boost.
Delhi-NCR sees cleaner air, waterlogging risks
The downpour will keep skies cloudy, bring down temperatures, and noticeably improve air quality, a welcome break from recent heatwaves.
But heads up: there could be waterlogging or minor flooding during heavier spells.
Civic agencies are on alert to manage any disruptions.
Meteorologists say this might be the most consistent rain Delhi-NCR has seen all season.