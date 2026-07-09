IMD forecasts steady rain in Delhi-NCR through Thursday, recharging groundwater

Delhi-NCR sees cleaner air, waterlogging risks

The downpour will keep skies cloudy, bring down temperatures, and noticeably improve air quality, a welcome break from recent heatwaves.

But heads up: there could be waterlogging or minor flooding during heavier spells.

Civic agencies are on alert to manage any disruptions.

Meteorologists say this might be the most consistent rain Delhi-NCR has seen all season.