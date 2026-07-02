IMD forecasts thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, rain in Delhi-NCR Friday
India
If you're in Delhi-NCR and tired of the heat, here's some good news:
IMD says thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (60-80km/h gusting to 100km/h) are expected on Friday, along with light to moderate rain.
This should bring some welcome relief after days of scorching temperatures.
Monsoon due in Delhi-NCR by July-4
The southwest monsoon is set to hit Delhi-NCR by July 4 and is moving into Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh too.
IMD also predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Konkan, Goa, and South Gujarat (with a red alert), plus very heavy rainfall for Odisha and central India over the next few days.
Stay dry out there!