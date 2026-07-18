IMD forecasts widespread rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh July 18-23
India
Heads up if you're in Punjab, Haryana, or Chandigarh: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says to expect widespread rain from July 18 to 23.
After a quiet monsoon so far, things are about to get pretty wet, especially in the northern and eastern parts of these states.
Heaviest rain July 20-22, flood risk
The heaviest downpours are likely between July 20 and 22.
This could mean waterlogged streets, traffic jams, power cuts, and even flash floods if river levels rise.
The IMD has cautioned about potential impacts such as waterlogging and flash floods.