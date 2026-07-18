IMD: Heavy rains for northwest, central India despite 24% deficit
After weeks of a sluggish monsoon, the IMD says heavy rains are set to return across northwest and central India this week, even though the country's overall rainfall is still 24% below normal.
The biggest shortfalls have hit east and northeast India (down 36%) and the south peninsula (down 28%).
Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal, Uttarakhand rains July 19-21
Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect intense downpours from July 19 to July 21.
West Madhya Pradesh is in for five days of rain starting Monday, with Chhattisgarh getting its own rainy streak from Tuesday.
Konkan and Goa and parts of Maharashtra are also looking at a wet week ahead.
Farmers urged to monitor weather updates
This monsoon boost could really help out farmers struggling with water shortages: more rain means better soil moisture and healthier crops.
Still, local farmers are being urged to keep an eye on weather updates so they can protect their fields if rains get too heavy.