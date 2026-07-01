IMD: India's June rainfall 39% below normal amid El Nino India Jul 01, 2026

India just had its fifth driest June since 1901, with rainfall falling 39% below normal, according to the IMD.

The main culprit? A developing El Nino in the Pacific Ocean.

With the southwest monsoon responsible for nearly 70% of annual rains in India's agricultural sector (and so many people depending on it), this dry spell is a big deal.