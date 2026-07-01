IMD: India's June rainfall 39% below normal amid El Nino
India just had its fifth driest June since 1901, with rainfall falling 39% below normal, according to the IMD.
The main culprit? A developing El Nino in the Pacific Ocean.
With the southwest monsoon responsible for nearly 70% of annual rains in India's agricultural sector (and so many people depending on it), this dry spell is a big deal.
IMD: July rains likely below average
The IMD says July rainfall will likely stay below average, especially in central, western, and northern India.
Some areas of northwest India, east-central India, and the eastern peninsula region may receive normal to above-normal monsoon rains.
Monsoon rains have reached parts of central and northern India, but are running late in Delhi and nearby states. They're now expected to arrive around July 4 instead of late June.