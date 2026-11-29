Heads up! The IMD says Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura are in for some dense fog over the next few days, which could make mornings extra hazy and slow things down.

Meanwhile, if you're in Jammu and Kashmir or Tamil Nadu, get ready for thunderstorms and showers, so maybe keep an umbrella handy.