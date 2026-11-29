IMD issues dense fog and thunderstorm warnings for multiple states
Heads up! The IMD says Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated pockets of Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura are in for some dense fog over the next few days, which could make mornings extra hazy and slow things down.
Meanwhile, if you're in Jammu and Kashmir or Tamil Nadu, get ready for thunderstorms and showers, so maybe keep an umbrella handy.
Strong winds in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh
Thunderstorms with strong winds (up to 50km/h) are expected in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on December 4. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also see showers around the same time.
Down south, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could get hit by storms and lightning from November 29 to December 2.
And if you're in Maharashtra or the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, expect cooler nights or gusty winds with rain soon.