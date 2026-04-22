IMD issues early heat wave alert for Punjab and Haryana

Punjab, Haryana farmers need more irrigation

This early heat wave is mainly due to fewer rain-bringing western disturbances and hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan.

The IMD is urging everyone to stay out of direct sun and drink plenty of water, since the prolonged heat can be risky.

Farmers are also struggling: harvesting wheat during these hot days is tough, plus crops need more irrigation now.

This could signal a longer, harsher summer ahead.