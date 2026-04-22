IMD issues early heat wave alert for Punjab and Haryana
India
Punjab and Haryana are already seeing summer-level heat, with the IMD issuing a heat wave alert much earlier than usual.
Bathinda hit above 41.6 Celsius and Bhiwani reached 42.5 Celsius (temperatures usually seen in May or June)
while places like Fazilka and Muktsar are likely to see heatwave conditions in the coming days.
Punjab, Haryana farmers need more irrigation
This early heat wave is mainly due to fewer rain-bringing western disturbances and hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan.
The IMD is urging everyone to stay out of direct sun and drink plenty of water, since the prolonged heat can be risky.
Farmers are also struggling: harvesting wheat during these hot days is tough, plus crops need more irrigation now.
This could signal a longer, harsher summer ahead.