IMD issues heat wave warning for central and eastern India
Heads up: IMD has put out a heat wave warning for central, and eastern India starting mid-April 2026.
Temperatures in the capital are set to cross 40 Celsius, with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh possibly hitting 43 Celsius.
This intense heat is expected to stick around through April 19 in some areas, after a brief cool spell earlier this month.
Meteorologists warn of earlier hotter heatwaves
Regions like Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh are all on high alert for severe heat waves this week.
Meteorologists say summer 2026 might even top the brutal heat of 2024, thanks to climate change making these waves arrive earlier and last longer.
IMD is urging everyone to stay hydrated, avoid the afternoon sun when possible, and keep an eye on updates as things develop.