IMD issues heat wave warning for central and eastern India

Meteorologists warn of earlier hotter heatwaves

Regions like Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh are all on high alert for severe heat waves this week.

Meteorologists say summer 2026 might even top the brutal heat of 2024, thanks to climate change making these waves arrive earlier and last longer.

IMD is urging everyone to stay hydrated, avoid the afternoon sun when possible, and keep an eye on updates as things develop.