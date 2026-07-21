IMD issues heavy rain alert for 9 Gujarat districts
India
Heads up, Gujarat! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put nine districts on alert for heavy rainfall this week, thanks to an active system brewing over the Arabian Sea.
South Gujarat is set to get the most rain: Jalalpore in Navsari recorded 6.5-inch, while Navsari city received 5.5-inch.
In Valsad, Pardi recorded 3.82-inch.
IMD warns low-lying areas of waterlogging
The IMD warns that low-lying areas might face waterlogging, especially early in the week.
Rainfall is expected to shift toward eastern parts as days go by.
Experts are keeping a close watch using Doppler radars and satellites, so keep an eye on weather updates and stay cautious if you're in these areas.