IMD issues heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Delhi expects showers

Mumbai winds up to 60km/h

Mumbai could see intense downpours with winds up to 60km/h, so people in low-lying or hilly spots should stay cautious: travel might get tricky and there's a risk of damage.

In Delhi, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Saturday, forecasting generally cloudy skies and scattered rain; similar conditions with gusty winds are likely from Sunday onwards.

If you need help during the rains in Mumbai, don't hesitate to use emergency helplines. Stay safe out there!