IMD issues heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Delhi expects showers
Heads up: Mumbai is bracing for some serious rain as the IMD has issued heavy rainfall alerts from July 4 to July 6, especially for Raigad, Thane, and Ratnagiri.
If you're in Delhi, expect light showers and a few thunderstorms this weekend as the monsoon finally kicks in after a bit of a delay.
Mumbai winds up to 60km/h
Mumbai could see intense downpours with winds up to 60km/h, so people in low-lying or hilly spots should stay cautious: travel might get tricky and there's a risk of damage.
In Delhi, the IMD issued a yellow alert for Saturday, forecasting generally cloudy skies and scattered rain; similar conditions with gusty winds are likely from Sunday onwards.
If you need help during the rains in Mumbai, don't hesitate to use emergency helplines. Stay safe out there!