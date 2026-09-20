IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 14 Telangana districts Monday

Heads up, Telangana! The weather department (IMD) has put out a heavy rainfall alert for 14 districts on Monday, including Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, and Siddipet.

Hyderabad and nearby areas like Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri might also see some intense showers.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in places like Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Jogulamba Gadwal.