IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 14 Telangana districts Monday
India
Heads up, Telangana! The weather department (IMD) has put out a heavy rainfall alert for 14 districts on Monday, including Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, and Siddipet.
Hyderabad and nearby areas like Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri might also see some intense showers.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in places like Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Jogulamba Gadwal.
Hyderabad cloudy, rain likely 31°C/25°C
If you're in Hyderabad, expect a cloudy day ahead with light to moderate rain or thundershowers (sometimes heavier spells could pop up too).
Temperatures should hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the day and 25 degrees Celsius at night.