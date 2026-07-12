IMD issues low to moderate flash flood alert Assam, Meghalaya
India
Heads up if you're in Assam or Meghalaya: IMD has just issued a low to moderate flash flood risk after some serious downpours.
With heavy rain already soaking the area, flash floods are now a real concern, including East Khasi Hills and Cachar districts over the next 24 hours.
Uneven monsoon, Meghalaya over 21cm
This year's monsoon is pretty uneven.
While places in the Northeast like Meghalaya have seen over 21cm of rain, other eastern regions like eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar got hit with heavy showers too.
Meanwhile, most of central, northwest, and southern India are still waiting for decent rainfall.