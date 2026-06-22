IMD issues monsoon alert across 12 states and union territories
Heads up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a weather alert across 12 states and union territories, thanks to active monsoon systems.
Expect rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and even some hail here and there.
If things get rough outside, the advice is simple: stay indoors and stay safe.
Heavy rain possible in eastern India
The warning covers Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Eastern and northeastern regions could see heavy rain, great for crops but not so fun if you're in low-lying areas prone to flooding.
Weather experts urge safety, monitor forecasts
Weather experts say accurate forecasts are key during monsoon season, so everyone can prepare.
They're keeping a close eye on weather patterns and reminding people to avoid open spaces or electric poles during storms.