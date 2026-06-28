IMD issues orange alert as Delhi-NCR gets evening rain relief
India
Delhi-NCR finally got some relief from the sweltering heat as strong winds and rain rolled in on Saturday evening.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) put out an orange alert just after 4pm warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 61km per hour for several parts of the city.
North India storms and Bihar heat
The IMD says scattered rain and storms are likely across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and even parts of Uttar Pradesh through July 2. More widespread showers could hit by July 3.
Meanwhile, heat waves will stick around in Bihar and some areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, so it's a good idea to stay indoors if you can during these stormy spells.