IMD issues orange alert as Kerala monsoon brings heavy rain

Kerala districts forecast thunderstorms, strong winds

The warning isn't just for two districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod are also forecast for thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and strong winds.

Authorities are asking people living in vulnerable areas to stay cautious and ready for possible disruptions.

Northern Kerala already saw waterlogging and some evacuations after Tuesday's downpour and strong winds.

If you're in a low-lying area, keep an eye out and stay safe!