IMD issues orange alert as Kerala monsoon brings heavy rain
India
Heads up, Kerala: IMD just put out an orange alert for Alappuzha and Ernakulam on Wednesday morning.
Expect some seriously heavy rain (11 to 20cm), thunderstorms, and winds up to 50km per hour as the monsoon really kicks in.
Kerala districts forecast thunderstorms, strong winds
The warning isn't just for two districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod are also forecast for thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and strong winds.
Authorities are asking people living in vulnerable areas to stay cautious and ready for possible disruptions.
Northern Kerala already saw waterlogging and some evacuations after Tuesday's downpour and strong winds.
If you're in a low-lying area, keep an eye out and stay safe!