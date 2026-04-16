IMD issues orange alert for hailstorms across Himachal Pradesh

Sandeep Kumar Sharma warns Himachal storms

After a stretch of dry weather, things are about to change. IMD's Sandeep Kumar Sharma says districts like Chamba, Kangra, and Shimla might see more action starting April 17.

Temperatures have been running 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal lately (think 30 degrees Celsius in Kangra and 24 degrees Celsius in Shimla) and April's already seen way more rain than usual (except for Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur).

Previous storms brought hail to Kangra and Mandi too, so this warning is all about keeping everyone safe as conditions shift again.