IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal today

Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for really heavy rain in Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi on August 17.

Other districts like Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur are on yellow alert.

The alerts shift around a bit over the next few days, so it's worth keeping an eye out for updates.