IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal today
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for really heavy rain in Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi on August 17.
Other districts like Hamirpur, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur are on yellow alert.
The alerts shift around a bit over the next few days, so it's worth keeping an eye out for updates.
Himachal roads blocked and water disruptions
The downpour has already caused some trouble: 109 roads are blocked (with Mandi district hit hardest), and water supply is disrupted in several areas.
Dharamshala saw the most rain in the last day: 10cm!
IMD is also warning about thunderstorms and gusty winds through August 22. If you're there, best to stay indoors during storms and avoid hanging out near trees or rivers.