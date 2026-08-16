IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand districts
Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand: IMD just put out an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Champawat, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital.
Thunderstorms with lightning are also on the cards for some spots.
The rest of the state is under a yellow alert, so everyone should stay tuned.
Uttarakhand residents advised to stay put
With all this rain coming in, IMD says there's a real risk of landslides, rockfalls, and flash floods.
Travel could get tricky and things like electricity or water supply might be hit.
If you're living in high-risk areas or planning a trip (especially if you're a tourist or pilgrim), it's best to stay put unless it's absolutely necessary; better safe than sorry!
State government authorities have been advised to take necessary precautionary measures to ensure the smooth movement of people.