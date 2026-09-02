IMD issues orange alert: heavy rain, possible landslides in Uttarakhand
Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for heavy rain and possible landslides Wednesday.
Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar are expected to get hit the hardest, while other districts are under a yellow alert.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in Uttarakhand until September 7, with thunderstorms and lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain forecast on Thursday and on September 4 and September 5.
Red alert, travel disrupted in Uttarakhand
Continuous rain and dense fog have made travel tough in places like Rudraprayag, with visibility way down in the hills.
Rural areas are feeling the impact too: farming is on pause thanks to soaked fields.
The state disaster management authority has even issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and intense spells of rain in vulnerable spots like Mukteshwar, Haldwani, and Ranikhet.
Stay safe out there!