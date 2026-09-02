IMD issues orange alert: heavy rain, possible landslides in Uttarakhand

Heads up if you're in Uttarakhand: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for heavy rain and possible landslides Wednesday.

Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar are expected to get hit the hardest, while other districts are under a yellow alert.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in Uttarakhand until September 7, with thunderstorms and lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain forecast on Thursday and on September 4 and September 5.