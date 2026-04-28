IMD issues orange alert in Himachal for thunderstorms and hail
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: An orange alert is out for severe thunderstorms and hailstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, with wet weather expected until May 3.
Expect strong winds up to 50km/h, especially in Chamba on Tuesday only and Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
This warning follows dry conditions over the 24 hours prior to Sunday evening and a heatwave in Una where temperatures hit 42 degrees Celsius.
IMD issues storm safety advisory
The IMD has issued a safety advisory: Watch out for flying debris, possible power cuts, poor visibility, and slippery roads.
It is urging everyone to avoid exposed spots or weak buildings during storms.
If you're traveling to higher altitudes, be ready for rain or even snow.
Farmers are advised to keep an eye on their crops and stay updated with official weather alerts.