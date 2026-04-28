IMD issues orange alert in Himachal for thunderstorms and hail India Apr 28, 2026

Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh: An orange alert is out for severe thunderstorms and hailstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, with wet weather expected until May 3.

Expect strong winds up to 50km/h, especially in Chamba on Tuesday only and Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

This warning follows dry conditions over the 24 hours prior to Sunday evening and a heatwave in Una where temperatures hit 42 degrees Celsius.