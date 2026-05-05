IMD issues orange alert, late night rain cools Delhi NCR India May 05, 2026

Delhi and the NCR got a welcome break from the heatwave thanks to late-night rain, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is not letting us relax just yet: it has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and winds up to 60km per hour.

Areas like Kashmiri Gate and Safdarjung can expect moderate rain, while places like Kalkaji and R.K. Puram will see lighter showers with gusty winds.