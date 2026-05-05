IMD issues orange alert, late night rain cools Delhi NCR
Delhi and the NCR got a welcome break from the heatwave thanks to late-night rain, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is not letting us relax just yet: it has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and winds up to 60km per hour.
Areas like Kashmiri Gate and Safdarjung can expect moderate rain, while places like Kalkaji and R.K. Puram will see lighter showers with gusty winds.
IMD cites western disturbance, cyclonic activity
The IMD says these sudden weather changes are due to a western disturbance and cyclonic activity over north and central India.
Scattered rain is also on the cards for Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.
Temperatures have dropped to a much cooler 31 to 33 degrees Celsius (finally!), but keep that water bottle handy.
For now, staying indoors during storms is your safest bet as this unpredictable weather sticks around.