IMD issues orange alert Punjab Haryana Chandigarh through August 3
India
Heads up, IMD has put out an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh as heavy rain is expected through August 3.
Some northern parts of Punjab could see over 12cm of rain, so it's definitely umbrella weather.
Tricity waterlogged roads drivers farmers warned
With all this rain coming, expect waterlogged roads and traffic congestion, especially in the Tricity area where things are already messy.
IMD suggests avoiding flooded spots and staying clear of weak structures during storms.
If you're driving, go slow in low visibility; if you're a farmer, pause fieldwork and make sure your fields drain well to protect crops.