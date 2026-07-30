IMD issues red alert, Ahmedabad Vadodara Anand schools colleges closed
India
Central Gujarat is bracing for some intense weather: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and squalls on Friday.
To keep everyone safe, all schools and colleges in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Anand are closed on Friday, and those in Kheda are closed for July 31 and August 1.
Surat evacuates flood prone areas
Surat isn't taking any chances either.
People in flood-prone areas are being evacuated, streets are barricaded, hoardings are being brought down, and residents are urged to stay clear of unstable structures.
Disaster response teams are ready to jump in if needed.
The municipal commissioner has requested residents to follow safety precautions.