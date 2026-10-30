IMD issues red alert as Delhi wakes to heavy downpours
India
Delhi woke up to some serious downpours, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a red alert for this morning (8:15am to 11:15 a.m.).
Expect rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds across the city. Most areas will see light to moderate showers, but a few spots might get hit harder.
Delhi AQI improves to 133
On the bright side, all that rain has actually cleared up Delhi's air, a big win for anyone tired of smoggy skies. The AQI dropped to 133 (down from more than 200).
A yellow alert is set for later today with more clouds.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand isn't spared either: Nainital and Chamoli are on orange alert, so travelers heading that way should stay cautious.