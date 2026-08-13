IMD issues red alert as Odisha hit by heavy rain
India
Odisha's been hit with nonstop heavy rain over the past day, thanks to a low-pressure system moving in from the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and warned things could get worse soon.
Fishermen are being told to stay off the coast until August 14 for their safety.
Bhograi records Odisha's highest 236mm
Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts are seeing very heavy rain, with Bhograi getting 236mm of rain, the highest in Odisha so far.
Rivers like Budhabalanga and Jalaka have seen a rise in water levels in Balasore district, with waterlogging in Balasore town.
Schools in Mayurbhanj have been closed, and teachers are reaching out to parents about it.
Residents are urged to keep up with safety updates as wind speeds along the coast could reach 40km/h.