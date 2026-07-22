IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in Pune ghats
India
Heads up if you're in or around Pune Ghats: IMD put out a red alert, warning of "heavy to very heavy" rain for June 22.
Some spots could see intense downpours, and the city is already pretty soaked, with places like Chinchwad and Pashan getting drenched.
Nashik Satara Kolhapur under orange alerts
It's not just Pune: the ghats of Nashik, Satara, and Kolhapur are also under orange alerts, with more rain on the way thanks to an active monsoon.
IMD is also cautioning about flash floods, landslides, and tricky road conditions in hilly areas.
If you're traveling or commuting locally, it's a good idea to check updates before heading out and stay safe around waterlogged or slippery roads.