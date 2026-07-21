IMD issues red alert for Himachal Pradesh over heavy rains
India
Heads up: IMD has put Himachal Pradesh on red alert, warning that very heavy rains could lead to flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging.
The monsoon is in full swing across northwest and northeast India, with steady downpours expected until July 27.
Jammu and Kashmir brace for rain
Jammu and Kashmir are also bracing for intense rain this week, while states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha are on orange or yellow alerts.
Meanwhile, in Delhi, the rain finally returned after a dry spell, bringing cooler temperatures and a yellow alert through July 22 before things dry up again by July 27.