IMD issues red alert for Karnataka coast over 204.5mm
India
Heads up, Karnataka! The IMD has put out a red alert for the coast, warning of extremely heavy rainfall (over 204.5mm) on July 2 and 3.
This comes after the coastal region already saw more rain than usual, with 53mm falling in just one day (the average is usually around 41mm).
Karnataka coastal districts record above-average rainfall
Districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada have all recorded higher-than-average rainfall.
Some spots got hit especially hard: Mulky saw nearly 200mm of rain, Hejamady got over 180mm, and Mangaluru's Pandeshwar Fire Station measured 140mm.
So if you're in these areas, keep an eye out for weather updates and stay safe!