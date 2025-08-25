IMD issues red alert for parts of North India

Orange alerts cover these areas

Red alerts (that's the serious one) are out for Chamba and Kangra in Himachal Pradesh plus Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala, and Mansa in Punjab.

Orange alerts cover parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, West UP, Gujarat, Konkan, Bihar, and Odisha.

The wet weather is set to last till August 26 in northwest India—with Gujarat seeing heavy showers through August 30 and Rajasthan till August 27.

IMD also suggests avoiding sheltering under trees or weak structures—better safe than sorry!