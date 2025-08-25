Man's temporary erectile dysfunction not cruelty: HC denies ₹90L alimony

Court notices gaps in wife's story

The woman argued that her husband's erectile dysfunction meant their marriage was never consummated, calling it cruelty under the law. She shared a 2017 medical report as proof.

But the husband admitted to some temporary issues and said they did have intimacy during honeymoons in Kerala and Kashmir.

The court noticed gaps in the wife's story and ultimately decided her allegations weren't strong enough to end the marriage or award alimony.