IMD issues red alert for storms, hail in Delhi NCR
Heads up, Delhi!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a "red alert" for Monday, warning about some pretty intense thunderstorms and hailstorms across the city and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Expect lightning, dust storms, moderate rain, and winds that could hit 80km per hour.
It's a good idea to plan for possible disruptions and stay indoors if you can.
South Southeast Delhi under orange alert
Most of Delhi, including Outer North, Northwest, West, Southwest, parts of North Delhi, Central, Northeast, and Shahdara, are under the red alert.
South Delhi and Southeast Delhi have an "orange alert," which means they might also see rough weather but not quite as severe.
IMD also said isolated storms could pop up in some parts of the region on Monday, so it's smart to keep an eye on updates and avoid unnecessary outdoor plans.