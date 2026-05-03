IMD issues red alert for storms, hail in Delhi NCR

South Southeast Delhi under orange alert

Most of Delhi, including Outer North, Northwest, West, Southwest, parts of North Delhi, Central, Northeast, and Shahdara, are under the red alert.

South Delhi and Southeast Delhi have an "orange alert," which means they might also see rough weather but not quite as severe.

IMD also said isolated storms could pop up in some parts of the region on Monday, so it's smart to keep an eye on updates and avoid unnecessary outdoor plans.