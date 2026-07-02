IMD issues red alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain in Delhi-NCR

Monsoon to advance into North India

The southwest monsoon is expected to advance further into north India, reaching Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan over the next two days.

There's also a red alert for extremely heavy rain in Konkan, Goa, and South Gujarat over the next few days.

Mumbai gets an orange alert because of the possibility of heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Rain is also set to hit Odisha, central India, and Gujarat, offering some much-needed relief from all the heat.