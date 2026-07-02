IMD issues red alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain in Delhi-NCR
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The IMD has put out a red alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain on Thursday.
After Wednesday's temperature drop finally broke the heatwave (with temperatures dropping to around 33 degrees Celsius), expect more clouds, steady rain, and gusty winds today.
Temperatures should stay in the low 30s, so maybe keep that umbrella handy.
Monsoon to advance into North India
The southwest monsoon is expected to advance further into north India, reaching Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, and Rajasthan over the next two days.
There's also a red alert for extremely heavy rain in Konkan, Goa, and South Gujarat over the next few days.
Mumbai gets an orange alert because of the possibility of heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Rain is also set to hit Odisha, central India, and Gujarat, offering some much-needed relief from all the heat.