IMD issues red alert in Gujarat this Friday and Saturday
India
Heads up, Gujarat! The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, has put several districts on red alert, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rain this Friday and Saturday.
A deep depression moving in from Chhattisgarh is set to bring more showers, even after causing waterlogging and flood-like conditions last week in South Gujarat and Ahmedabad.
Vadodara thunderstorms 26°C to 31°C
Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, and Surat are under red alert today; Rajkot and Surendranagar join the list tomorrow.
In Vadodara, thunderstorms are expected with temperatures hovering between 26 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.
Seasonal rainfall is already at 55% of the average in Gujarat and 79% in South Gujarat.