IMD issues thunderstorm alert for 15 Telangana districts October 18
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The IMD has issued a thunderstorm alert for 15 districts on October 18, with lightning and gusty winds expected in places like Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubabad.
Locals are being urged to stay safe and keep an eye out for weather updates.
Hyderabad evening thundershowers 24°C to 34°C
If you're in Hyderabad, expect partly cloudy weather with light rain or thundershowers, mainly in the evening or at night.
Mornings might be a bit hazy too.
Temperatures will hover between 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, so it's a good idea to plan your day accordingly and check for any IMD alerts before heading out.