IMD issues thunderstorm alert for 15 Telangana districts October 18

Heads up, Telangana!

The IMD has issued a thunderstorm alert for 15 districts on October 18, with lightning and gusty winds expected in places like Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Mahabubabad.

Locals are being urged to stay safe and keep an eye out for weather updates.