IMD issues thunderstorm forecast across Telangana for September 9 2026
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2026, for thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places across 20 districts, including Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and more.
Hyderabad: chance of evening thundershowers
If you're in Hyderabad, expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or thundershowers, mainly in the evening or at night.
Temperatures should stick around 33 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to about 24 degrees Celsius at night.
Similar weather is expected nearby too, so it's a good idea to carry an umbrella just in case.