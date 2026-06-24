IMD issues yellow alert as rain cools Delhi after 39°C
India
Delhi finally got a break from the heat on Wednesday evening, with light rain and thunderstorms cooling things down after temperatures soared to 39 Celsius.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of more rain, lightning, and storms.
Monsoon to reach Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh
The monsoon is picking up pace and is expected to reach more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and several other states in the next few days.