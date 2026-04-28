IMD issues yellow alert as storms bring relief to Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR just got a much-needed break from the heat, thanks to thunderstorms and gusty winds rolling in on Monday.
IMD says to expect more cloudy skies and light rain over the next couple of days, with a yellow alert for Wednesday warning of storms and winds up to 50km per hour.
Weather experts add that a cyclonic circulation over adjoining central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana could keep things cooler through April 30.
Fire calls rise 140% in Delhi
Friday's maximum temperature dipped to 40 Celsius, and it should stay around 40 to 42 Celsius this weekend, definitely more bearable.
But there's a catch: Delhi has seen fire calls jump by 140% this month, mostly because hot weather stresses electrical systems and dry conditions make fires spread faster.
Fire services are now handling up to 200 calls daily, so staying alert is key even as things cool off outside.