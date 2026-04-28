IMD issues yellow alert as storms bring relief to Delhi-NCR India Apr 28, 2026

Delhi-NCR just got a much-needed break from the heat, thanks to thunderstorms and gusty winds rolling in on Monday.

IMD says to expect more cloudy skies and light rain over the next couple of days, with a yellow alert for Wednesday warning of storms and winds up to 50km per hour.

Weather experts add that a cyclonic circulation over adjoining central Pakistan, northwest Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana could keep things cooler through April 30.