IMD issues yellow alert Delhi expects light to moderate rain
India
Delhi's monsoon is making a comeback with light to moderate rain expected on Monday after a short dry spell.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for possible weather disruptions, as the city has already received nearly all of August's usual rainfall in just five days.
Delhi to see rain and cooling
More rain is on the way: expect light showers Monday and midweek, with multiple spells of rain likely on Friday and Saturday.
This wet streak follows Delhi's wettest start to August since 2011, and temperatures should cool down from 36 Celsius early in the week to around 32 Celsius by Friday.