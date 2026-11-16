IMD issues yellow alert for Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha
Heads up if you're in Andhra Pradesh or south Odisha: the IMD has put out a yellow alert as the developing system gains strength over the Bay of Bengal.
The storm is expected to make landfall on November 20, bringing winds up to 130km per hour (with gusts reaching 145km per hour) and rainfall-distribution concerns, especially between Nellore and Tuni.
IMD urges fishermen to avoid sea
The IMD is urging fishermen to stay off the sea since conditions will be rough.
Coastal areas could see flooding in low-lying spots due to intense rainfall.
If you're in the region, keep an eye on updates and follow any safety advice.
It's all about staying safe as weather patterns shift quickly this month.