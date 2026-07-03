IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi ahead of Saturday rain
India
Heads up, Delhi! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Saturday, so expect cloudy skies, light rain, and some thunderstorms with gusty winds (30 to 50km/h).
The city's been missing out on heavy showers lately because most of the moisture is stuck over Mumbai and Gujarat thanks to weather systems in Odisha and central India.
Delhi rainfall to pick up
Temperatures should stay around 34 to 36 Celsius on Saturday.
Light rain could pop up in the afternoon or evening, with more showers likely Sunday morning and night, plus wind speeds may hit 60km/h.
Friday saw just a sprinkle (0.8mm), but rainfall is expected to pick up as these weather systems weaken by July 5.
Similar conditions are predicted through early next week.