IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, NCR; fog, cold to persist

What's affected and how long will it last?

The alert covers major spots like North West, West, and South Delhi plus Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Foggy mornings are set to stick around until January 23. Daytime highs should hover near 19.6°C with nights dipping close to 7.6°C.

If you're commuting or have plans in the morning, take it slow—visibility could be low until things clear up later this week.