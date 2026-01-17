IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, NCR; fog, cold to persist
Heads up, Delhi and NCR! The weather department has put out a yellow alert for tomorrow, January 18, 2026 because of chilly temps and morning fog.
Expect some areas to wake up to moderate or even dense fog, which could make getting around a bit tricky—especially if you're heading out early.
What's affected and how long will it last?
The alert covers major spots like North West, West, and South Delhi plus Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad.
Foggy mornings are set to stick around until January 23. Daytime highs should hover near 19.6°C with nights dipping close to 7.6°C.
If you're commuting or have plans in the morning, take it slow—visibility could be low until things clear up later this week.