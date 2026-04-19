IMD issues yellow alert for heat waves in many states

Statewise heat timings and rain outlook

The heat wave is expected to last in Uttar Pradesh till April 20 and in Rajasthan and Odisha until April 22.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra will feel the worst on April 19; Jharkhand's turn comes April 20 and 21.

Down south (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Coastal Karnataka) prepare for some sticky hot and humid days ahead.

Meanwhile, at night it won't cool down much in places like Chhattisgarh or Odisha.

On the flip side, Northeast states like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam could see heavy rain and thunderstorms this week instead of heat.