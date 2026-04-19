IMD issues yellow alert for heat waves in many states
Heads up, IMD has sounded a yellow alert for heat waves across much of India this week.
States like Uttar Pradesh till April 20; Rajasthan till April 22; Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra on April 19; and Jharkhand on April 20-21 are bracing for a major temperature spike.
Even Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi can expect things to heat up by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius until April 24.
IMD is reminding everyone: stay hydrated and try to avoid being out during the hottest parts of the day.
Statewise heat timings and rain outlook
The heat wave is expected to last in Uttar Pradesh till April 20 and in Rajasthan and Odisha until April 22.
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra will feel the worst on April 19; Jharkhand's turn comes April 20 and 21.
Down south (Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Coastal Karnataka) prepare for some sticky hot and humid days ahead.
Meanwhile, at night it won't cool down much in places like Chhattisgarh or Odisha.
On the flip side, Northeast states like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam could see heavy rain and thunderstorms this week instead of heat.