IMD issues yellow alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu amid storms
Heads up if you're in the south: IMD has issued a yellow alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu this Sunday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected.
Places like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could see winds up to 50km/h, while Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Mahe might get gusts around 30-40km/h.
Northeast states like Assam and Meghalaya are also in for some stormy weather.
Scattered rain across north, east, central
It's not just the south: rain is sticking around in many parts of the country.
The north (think Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh) can expect scattered showers from October 5 to 9.
Eastern states like Bihar and Jharkhand will likely see some rain too.
And if you're in central or western India (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, or Madhya Maharashtra), keep an umbrella handy, thunderstorms are on the cards for Chhattisgarh and east Madhya Pradesh on October 7, while scattered showers are on the cards for Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra until October 9.