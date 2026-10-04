IMD issues yellow alert for Kerala, Tamil Nadu amid storms

Heads up if you're in the south: IMD has issued a yellow alert for Kerala and Tamil Nadu this Sunday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected.

Places like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal could see winds up to 50km/h, while Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Mahe might get gusts around 30-40km/h.

Northeast states like Assam and Meghalaya are also in for some stormy weather.