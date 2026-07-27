IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri today
Heads up, Mumbai! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri today, while Thane is under a very heavy rainfall alert, as heavy rain keeps hitting some spots.
The good news? Starting Tuesday, July 28, the rain in Mumbai and Thane should calm down to moderate showers.
Raigad isn't so lucky: heavy to very heavy rain is expected there on Monday, with heavy rainfall at isolated places for the rest of the week.
BMC records Mumbai rainfall, regional forecast
Between the mornings of July 26 and 27, BMC recorded 18mm of rain in Mumbai's island city, with eastern suburbs getting 15mm and western suburbs seeing just over 13mm.
From July 28 onward, expect moderate showers in Mumbai and Thane; Raigad gets isolated heavy spells.
Other cities like Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli could see light rains with thunderstorms, while Pune and Satara's ghats might get hit by heavier downpours at a few spots.
Stay cautious through this week
The yellow alert is a heads-up for everyone to stay cautious until things ease up after July 28.
Some relief is on the way for most areas, but keep an eye on local updates if you're in Raigad or heading out anywhere this week!