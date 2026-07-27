IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri today

Heads up, Mumbai! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Mumbai, Raigad, and Ratnagiri today, while Thane is under a very heavy rainfall alert, as heavy rain keeps hitting some spots.

The good news? Starting Tuesday, July 28, the rain in Mumbai and Thane should calm down to moderate showers.

Raigad isn't so lucky: heavy to very heavy rain is expected there on Monday, with heavy rainfall at isolated places for the rest of the week.