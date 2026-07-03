IMD: June 1 to July 1 rainfall 37.5% below normal
India's weather is all over the place right now: most regions are dealing with a lack of rain, while some spots are getting drenched.
The IMD says rainfall from June 1 to July 1 was 37.5% below normal, hitting agriculture and water supplies in nearly 80% of the country.
So farmers and cities alike are feeling the pinch.
Unpredictable Indian weather likely to persist
Central India missed out on almost half its usual rain, but places like Odisha's Angul (up 766%) and Punjab's Pathankot (up 906%) got hit with record downpours in just one day.
Flash floods have caused chaos in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, while other states saw landslides or flooding.
The article notes this kind of unpredictable weather (more droughts and floods) is likely to persist, making life tougher for everyone who depends on stable seasons.