IMD: June 1 to July 1 rainfall 37.5% below normal

Unpredictable Indian weather likely to persist

Central India missed out on almost half its usual rain, but places like Odisha's Angul (up 766%) and Punjab's Pathankot (up 906%) got hit with record downpours in just one day.

Flash floods have caused chaos in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, while other states saw landslides or flooding.

The article notes this kind of unpredictable weather (more droughts and floods) is likely to persist, making life tougher for everyone who depends on stable seasons.