IMD labels Cyclone Arnab very severe as it nears Visakhapatnam
India
Cyclone Arnab is closing in on Visakhapatnam and is set to make landfall soon.
The India Meteorological Department calls it a very severe cyclonic storm, so both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are taking big precautions, setting up nearly 4,000 shelters to keep people safe.
Andhra Pradesh shelters, Odisha evacuates 48,000
Andhra Pradesh has arranged 2,131 shelters, stocked ration shops, and put medical teams on standby.
Odisha is moving 48,000 people out of risky areas.
Trains along the coast are canceled as officials aim for zero casualties, with all hands on deck for disaster management.