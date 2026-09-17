IMD: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal
A new low-pressure area could soon develop over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to emerge over the north Andaman Sea around the evening of September 18, 2026, with a low-pressure area likely to form around September 19.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this system, moving in from northern Thailand, should emerge over the north Andaman Sea around the evening of September 18 and strengthen as it heads toward southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, bringing a much-needed spell of rain.
Eastern and central India expect rain
Bihar might see heavy showers on September 17.
Odisha is set for widespread rain between September 19 and 22, while Andhra Pradesh could get drenched on September 19 and 20.
Telangana is also likely to catch some decent rainfall during this period.
The exact path of the system will become clearer once it forms, but overall, eastern and central India can expect wetter days ahead, a welcome change after recent dry spells.