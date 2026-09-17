IMD: Low pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal

A new low-pressure area could soon develop over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to emerge over the north Andaman Sea around the evening of September 18, 2026, with a low-pressure area likely to form around September 19.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this system, moving in from northern Thailand, should emerge over the north Andaman Sea around the evening of September 18 and strengthen as it heads toward southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh, bringing a much-needed spell of rain.