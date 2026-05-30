IMD lowers 2026 monsoon forecast to 90% warns of drought
India's weather department (IMD) has just lowered its monsoon forecast for 2026, now expecting only 90% of normal rainfall between June and September.
That's down from its earlier prediction, and it means there's a 60% chance of drought-like conditions this year.
The main culprit? El Nino, which tends to mess with rain patterns and bring extra heat.
Heat waves, delayed monsoon threaten farmers
States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra are likely to see more heat wave days than usual in June.
IMD chief Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra says El Nino will keep getting stronger through the season, making rainfall even patchier.
Plus, the monsoon is running late, expected in Kerala by June 6 instead of May 26, which could hit farmers hard in rain-dependent areas.
Central and western regions may feel this most, with possible crop losses and more economic pressure on rural communities.