IMD lowers 2026 monsoon forecast to 90% warns of drought

Heat waves, delayed monsoon threaten farmers

States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra are likely to see more heat wave days than usual in June.

IMD chief Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra says El Nino will keep getting stronger through the season, making rainfall even patchier.

Plus, the monsoon is running late, expected in Kerala by June 6 instead of May 26, which could hit farmers hard in rain-dependent areas.

Central and western regions may feel this most, with possible crop losses and more economic pressure on rural communities.